Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,872.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,872.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $12,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

