U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

U-Haul Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 320,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,981,486.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 924,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,663,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,907,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,054,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,114,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Edward J. Shoen bought 320,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,981,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 924,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,663,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 721,287 shares of company stock worth $44,390,674. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U-Haul Holding has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.