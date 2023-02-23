U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com cut U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
UHAL stock opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U-Haul Holding has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57.
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
