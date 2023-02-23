UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €40.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Basf stock opened at €52.36 ($55.70) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.76. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 12 month high of €66.15 ($70.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

