UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 60,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.26.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

