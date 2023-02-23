UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $170.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.81. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $250.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.26.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

