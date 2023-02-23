UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

