UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,221,000.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $77,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,799,235.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $873,760. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

