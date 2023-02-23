Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNIEF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.