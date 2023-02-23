United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of United Rentals worth $135,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.46.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $442.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $470.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

