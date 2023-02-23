United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $29.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $28.39 on Monday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

