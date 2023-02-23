Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

