Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

