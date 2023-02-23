Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.53. 6,656,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 20,498,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

