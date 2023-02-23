Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $318.78 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $205.67 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

