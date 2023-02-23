Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,513,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 1,018,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 26.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 920,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,367,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 239,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the period.

OUNZ opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

