Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 6.7%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.76. 107,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 659,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Veracyte Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,942 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 881.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 94,711 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

