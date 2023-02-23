Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 6.7%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.76. 107,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 659,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.
Veracyte Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte
Institutional Trading of Veracyte
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 881.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 94,711 shares during the last quarter.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veracyte (VCYT)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.