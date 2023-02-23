Veritable L.P. Acquires 2,160 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.19 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $63,900.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,780 shares of company stock worth $2,428,486. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

