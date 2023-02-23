Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

