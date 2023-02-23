Veritable L.P. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,985,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $77.77 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

