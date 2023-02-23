Veritable L.P. Purchases 410 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 781,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 776,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IRM opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

