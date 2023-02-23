VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.38 Per Share

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of LON:GSEO opened at GBX 99 ($1.19) on Thursday. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 96.97 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.45). The stock has a market cap of £418.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.61.

Get VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities alerts:

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.