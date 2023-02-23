VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.38 Per Share

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance
Shares of LON:GSEO opened at GBX 99 ($1.19) on Thursday. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 96.97 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.45). The stock has a market cap of £418.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.61.
About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
Featured Articles
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.