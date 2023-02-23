Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.09. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 2,415,835 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 109,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 16.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 30.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

