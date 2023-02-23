Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VITL. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Trading Up 1.1 %

VITL opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.09 million, a P/E ratio of -145.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

About Vital Farms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vital Farms by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.