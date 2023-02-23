Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VITL. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Vital Farms Trading Up 1.1 %
VITL opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.09 million, a P/E ratio of -145.55 and a beta of 0.74.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
