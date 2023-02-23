Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $11.35. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 4,864,581 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vivint Smart Home

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth $74,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

