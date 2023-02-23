Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $11.35. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 4,864,581 shares traded.
VVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
