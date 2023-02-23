Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,910 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $24,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Union Investments & Development Ltd. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,044,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

VNO opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

