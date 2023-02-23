W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,278 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

