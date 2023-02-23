Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Shares Down 7.7% After Earnings Miss

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $85.35 and last traded at $85.39. Approximately 23,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 131,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.

The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

Several equities research analysts have commented on WD shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679 in the last ninety days. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

