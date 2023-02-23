Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,500,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 688,616 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,657,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 318,005 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 17.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,712,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 252,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 991.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 991,864 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 5,017.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 794,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 779,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 107.4% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 482,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

