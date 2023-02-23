Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €35.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Aareal Bank Stock Performance

ETR:ARL opened at €33.00 ($35.11) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €22.50 ($23.94) and a twelve month high of €33.32 ($35.45).

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

