Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €35.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.
Aareal Bank Stock Performance
ETR:ARL opened at €33.00 ($35.11) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €22.50 ($23.94) and a twelve month high of €33.32 ($35.45).
About Aareal Bank
