Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €35.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($37.23) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Aareal Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

ETR:ARL opened at €33.00 ($35.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €22.50 ($23.94) and a 12 month high of €33.32 ($35.45). The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.93.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

