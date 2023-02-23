Warburg Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €147.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €147.00 ($156.38) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s current price.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($108.51) target price on Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Krones Price Performance

Krones stock opened at €111.40 ($118.51) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Krones has a one year low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a one year high of €113.50 ($120.74). The business has a fifty day moving average of €106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €98.39.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

