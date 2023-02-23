Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 6.1%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.61. 748,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,469,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.66.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $3,403,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $4,978,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.