Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Raised to C$1.35

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WFSTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Price Performance

WFSTF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.