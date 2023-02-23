Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $5,119,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

NYSE WSM opened at $128.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

