Wilmington (LON:WIL) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.58) price target on the stock.

Wilmington Price Performance

Shares of LON:WIL opened at GBX 332 ($4.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £292.69 million, a PE ratio of 897.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 299.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Wilmington has a 52 week low of GBX 208.50 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 350 ($4.21).

Wilmington Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Wilmington’s payout ratio is 2,162.16%.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

