WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vicor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vicor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vicor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $100.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

