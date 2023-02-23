WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 38,797 Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $86,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.19 million, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.24. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

