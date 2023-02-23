Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,429.25.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Wizz Air to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZAF opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

