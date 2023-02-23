Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($34.92) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($28.42) to GBX 3,200 ($38.54) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,107.14.

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZZY opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

