Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 1,936,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,876,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZH shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 34.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,661,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 5,480.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 5,608.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,235,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,850,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

