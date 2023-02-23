ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.08% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTO shares. HSBC decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

