1,687 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.62. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock worth $6,042,417. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

