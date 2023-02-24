18,340 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97.

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DINO. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

