9,660 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $110,010,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.