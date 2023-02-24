Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.2 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $38.95.

Insider Activity

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after buying an additional 1,265,202 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after buying an additional 933,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

