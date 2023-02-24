ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $12.58

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $11.30. ACM Research shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 343,531 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACM Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

ACM Research Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.88.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 827,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ACM Research by 539.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 821,387 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

