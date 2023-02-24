Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

About Activision Blizzard

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.