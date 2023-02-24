ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
ACVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.
ACVA opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.52.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,533,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,390 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,104 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,291,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
