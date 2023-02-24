Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Affirm were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Affirm by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in Affirm by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Affirm by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Bank of America cut Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.