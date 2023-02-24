Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.
Shares of AGTI stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42.
In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
